Matthew Stanton Sells 6,000 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $51,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $12,420.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $157,440.00.

GBIO opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

