Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.04. 9,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 242,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $857.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.