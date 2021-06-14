Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Head to Head Contrast

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $373.63 million 17.13 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -267.11 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.59

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Upwork.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Upwork has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

