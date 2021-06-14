McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $244.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.83.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,142. The company has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.