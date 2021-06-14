Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Gap Down to $33.11

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.11, but opened at $32.26. Medallia shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 13,149 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Get Medallia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $902,384.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,642,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $361,022.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 527,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,368,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,861 shares of company stock worth $9,316,922. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,080,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 48,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.