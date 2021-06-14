Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.48 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 518,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

