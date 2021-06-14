Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0557 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.04 or 0.00434312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003515 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01077050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

