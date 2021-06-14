Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Mercari alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $24.81. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,562. Mercari has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.