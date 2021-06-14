Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.01 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

