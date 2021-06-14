Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,876 shares of company stock worth $18,853,781. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

