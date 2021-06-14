Metadium Price Hits $0.0851 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Metadium has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $105.93 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.17 or 0.07918614 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

