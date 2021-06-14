Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,072,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $724,333,000 after acquiring an additional 94,503 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 309,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

