MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $516.44

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $516.44, but opened at $533.94. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $574.98, with a volume of 13,344 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

