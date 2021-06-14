MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $516.44

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $516.44, but opened at $533.94. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $574.98, with a volume of 13,344 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
