Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 4,895 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $2,610,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 41,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

