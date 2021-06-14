Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $276,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

