Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $310,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.14.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $295.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $296.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

