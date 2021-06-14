Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $328,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EQT were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

