Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $262,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

