Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

