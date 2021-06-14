Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

MSEX opened at $86.90 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

