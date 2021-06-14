Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

