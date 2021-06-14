Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.0404 on Top Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $2,760.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

