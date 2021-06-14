Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $257.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

