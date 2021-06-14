Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.