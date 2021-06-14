Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,510 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.30% of Stericycle worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 126.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.4% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.