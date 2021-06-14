Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,279 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,433 shares of company stock worth $69,647,641. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $231.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

