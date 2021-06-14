Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MONDY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mondi has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

