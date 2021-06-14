Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.50 ($4.34).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MONY. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Shares of LON MONY traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 265.80 ($3.47). The company had a trading volume of 696,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,509. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.47.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

