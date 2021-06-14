Morgan Stanley Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $332.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $319.00 to $332.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.27.

NYSE:ESS opened at $314.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.10. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after buying an additional 181,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

