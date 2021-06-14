mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $42.52 million and $1,228.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,346.88 or 1.00151964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 126.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

