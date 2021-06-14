MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Down 58.3% in May

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 9,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,156. MusclePharm has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.40.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 5.44%.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

