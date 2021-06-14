MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.59% of MVB Financial worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MVBF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,659. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $492.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

