MVL Trading 29% Lower This Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, MVL has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $128.26 million and approximately $17,879.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.94 or 0.00786521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.44 or 0.07967917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00082834 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,910,404,276 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.