MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Critical Survey

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.16% -65.77%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 477.88%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Achieve Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 108.31 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($5.42) -1.61

Achieve Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

