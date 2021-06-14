Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NANX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 58.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

