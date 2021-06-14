NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 75.3% in May

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNXPF opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

