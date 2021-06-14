Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.34.

NDAQ stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $173.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

