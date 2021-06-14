Nash Exchange (NEX) Price Up 130.3% Over Last Week

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on exchanges. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00170048 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00187402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.37 or 0.01074055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.03 or 0.99554080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

