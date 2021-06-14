National Bankshares Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.
Cascades stock traded up C$0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.17. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.