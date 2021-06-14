National Bankshares Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

Cascades stock traded up C$0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.17. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.8200002 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

