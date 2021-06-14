Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GASNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

GASNY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.28. 11,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

