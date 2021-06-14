NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

