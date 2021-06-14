Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 1,964 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.08% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

HVT stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $923.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

