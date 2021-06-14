Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 494 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

