Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,899,520 in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

AMRC stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.