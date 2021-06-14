Navellier & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 24,121 Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.06% of Systemax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 83,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 70,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 58,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYX opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.52. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.54 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 45.32%. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

