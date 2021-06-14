Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $617.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 178,097 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

