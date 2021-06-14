Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NLLSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nel ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NLLSF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 148,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,808. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

