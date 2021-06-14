Neo Price Reaches $50.88 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $50.88 or 0.00125545 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and $442.39 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 38,834,980.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.90 or 0.08783182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00062273 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022420 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.