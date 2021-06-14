NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0131

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $26.33 million and $3.04 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.04 or 0.00791074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00084714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.08039455 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

