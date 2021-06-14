NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,245. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.